WATCH LIVE: Memphis City Council votes to immediately remove Confederate statues from city-owned property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis City Council unanimously voted Wednesday for the immediate removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis Confederate statues from city-owned properties.

Memphis Police have surrounded the Health Sciences Park in the Medical District where the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue is located, and the Jefferson Davis statue in downtown Memphis.

In a tweet after the vote, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, “Health Sciences Park and Memphis Park have been sold. Operations on those sites tonight are being conducted by a private entity and are compliant with state law. We will have further updates later tonight.”

Moments ago, I signed the ordinance that completed our sale of the parks. pic.twitter.com/LZH00Pa6cv — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) December 21, 2017

Lee Millar with the Memphis Area Sons of Confederates Veterans told Local 24, “They (city council) still can’t break the law, and if they take the statues down, they’ll break the law and should be prosecuted.”

Congressman Steve Cohen released this statement regarding the statues:

“I commend Mayor Strickland and the City Council for finding a way to legally remove statues from an era that is not representative of Memphis today and have remained an affront to most of the citizens of Memphis.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, it’s important that these relics of the Confederacy and defenders of slavery don’t continue to be displayed in prominent places in our city. Hopefully, the Forrests will be returned to their rightful and preferred burial spot – Elmwood Cemetery.”