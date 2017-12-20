Kingsport considering street realignment for easier downtown access



KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport street could soon see some changes, making it easier to access downtown.

The city’s MLK Redevelopment project includes potential plans to realign Martin Luther King Drive.

The project, which is still in the early phases, was sparked by another project to build an entertainment complex nearby. The realignment would make it easier to get to that entertainment site and downtown Kingsport from the Riverview Neighborhood.

“We’ll look at redesigning the road so that it actually has maybe a little bit more walkable features, so the sidewalks may be wider, it might have more benches, some areas where you could sit and relax for just a moment,” said Kingsport Development Services Director, Lynn Tully.

The change would specifically pave the way for more pedestrians to get a site where the city is working to build an entertainment complex.

Tuesday night, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman passed a resolution amending their housing plan.

“This plan specifically has to call out those project areas where we expect to see funds be diverted,” Tully said.

Doing that sets the stage for the city to potentially receive federal money they could put into the MLK Redevelopment project.

The project, Tully said, has hopes to draw more people to downtown Kingsport.

Tully said the project is still in the early stages, so it’s too soon to know how much it could cost.

