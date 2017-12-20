High speed chase on I-26 ends with traffic stop in Unicoi County

Gate City, Virginia (WJHL) — A high speed chase came to a dramatic end on Interstate 26 in Unicoi County Wednesday night.

Deputies joined into a chase for a suspect that began across the state line in North Carolina, according to a dispatch supervisor who’d spoken to Sheriff Mike Hensley.

No information was available about who was being chased or why.

The chase ended at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 26 near the Okolona Road exit.

Tires on the suspect’s car appear to have been damaged in the stop.

Suspects are in custody, and no one was injured, according to a the Sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story which we’ll be updating on air and on WJHL.com.

