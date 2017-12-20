Good Samaritan Ministries hands out thousands of gifts and meals for Christmas

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Good Samaritan Ministries is passing out thousands of Christmas meals and gifts to local families Wednesday.

Families apply for this program as early as October. The families get the essentials to have a holiday meal at home. Good Samaritan also distributes personalized gift boxes for kids and seniors. They also provide fully prepared meals for seniors and individuals who are disabled.

Distribution is happening Wednesday at the Johnson City Good Samaritan office located at 100 North Roan Street in Johnson City.

“We have about a eleven hundred boxes that will be going out today and at Good Sam we try to make sure that it’s not just about the box each box has a story,” Pai Mushayamunda, programs director for Good Samaritan Ministries said.

Mushayamunda said each family has their own unique story, from grandparent led households to a single mother who is working several jobs to make ends meet. He said they work with each of them to combat poverty in their homes.

And they still need help, you can show up Wednesday to help pass out the gifts or Thursday to help take the gifts to people who can’t easily leave their homes. You can also donate to help families currently on the waiting list by visiting www.goodsamjc.org.

