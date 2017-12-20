Fired Bristol officer’s actions to be reviewed for ‘any possible criminal violations’

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus is asking a prosecutor from outside the region to review the actions of a fired Bristol, Tennessee police officer for any possible criminal violations.

As we reported earlier this week, Phil Kiersnowski lost his job after pulling over Sen. Jon Lundberg’s daughter for a window tint violation.

Although he wrote her a ticket, he also tried to mute his microphone and urged her to get her dad involved to try to put a stop to the city’s aggressive window tint enforcement.

After the stop, Sen. Lundberg called the chief and in the days after, hired the officer an attorney in hopes of helping him his job back.

Staubus said Bristol Police Chief Blaine Wade brought concerns to his office and because of that, he’s referred the case for further review for “any possible criminal violations.”

