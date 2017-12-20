Church Hill Police searching for kidnapping, robbery suspect

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – Church Hill police have identified the suspect in a kidnapping and robbery earlier this month and are asking for help in locating him.

Investigators said they are searching for Eric Hite.

Police said Hite tied up the victim with duct tape, assaulted him and stole several items from the victim’s home.

According to police, the victim knew Hite, but only by the name “Boomer.”

A warrant has been issued for Hite’s arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Church Hill Police Department at 423-357-7181.

