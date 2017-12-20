Appalachian league president: ‘We have Greeneville on the schedule’ as Reds, Tusculum continue lease negotiations

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL)- We first brought you the news back in October that the Cincinnati Reds had the ‘green light’ to re-join the Appalachian League, and that they were specifically in talks with Greeneville.

The Reds tweeted on October 4th that they had been granted the rights to the Appalachian League team in Greeneville.

The Houston Astros parted ways with Greeneville just a month prior to that, a team that had called the Tri-Cities area home since 2004.

On Tuesday the 2018 Appy League schedule was released online, showing that Bristol would be playing at Greeneville on opening day.

Appalachian League President Lee Landers said the final phase of the deal rests with Tusculum college, where the team would play, and the Cincinnati Reds.

“If they can get the lease worked out in Greeneville, with Tusculum College, the votes are there, that’s where we will go, but until a lease is done, there is nothing official, the only thing official is the Cincinnati Reds are going to join the Appalachian League this year after a long absence,” Landers said.

However Landers said he feels confident that Greeneville is where the Reds will land in the league.

“After talking to all concerned over there, Scott Niswonger, the Cincinnati Reds, Mr. Heller, I am very comfortable that it’s going to get worked out, or I wouldn’t have approved the schedule going out right now,” Landers said.

Opening day of the 2018 Appalachian League is set for June 19th.