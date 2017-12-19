Two face drug charges after traffic stop in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Lee County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people following a traffic stop in the Jonesville area of the county on Monday.

According to LCSO news release, deputies stopped Don N. Boldon, 43, of Jonesville, Va., and during the stop he found that Boldon was driving suspended and had an active probation violation in Lee County Circuit Court.

Boldon was arrested on the warrant.

Deputies spoke with to Boldon’s passenger, Jeffery Thomas Taylor, 29, of Rose Hill, Va., who was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of crystal methamphetamine on the passenger floor board, more methamphetamine in the vehicle, marijuana, as well as a scale and baggies.

According to the release, the total amount of methamphetamine found was around 30 grams.

Boldon was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana. He was being held without bond.

Taylor was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was being held on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.