Tusculum women shock UNC-Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC- Tusculum used a late 8-0 run to come away with a 71-69 upset victory over Division I UNC Greensboro in women’s basketball action Tuesday at Fleming Gymnasium.

Greensboro-area natives Kasey Johnson (21 points), Sydney Wilson (18 points) and Callie Patterson (11 points) all reached double figures for the Pioneers. Johnson shot 9-for-13 from the field while Wilson went 4-for-9 from three-point range for Tusculum. The victory was the first for the Pioneers against a Division I opponent since a 59-51 victory at ETSU in an exhibition game on November 1, 2010.

The Spartans (4-8) shot 49.2 percent (29-for-59) from the field and had a 39-23 edge in rebounding over the Pioneers, but were undone by a 9-for-16 performance at the foul line and by 22 turnovers which Tusculum converted into 22 points. Alexus Willey led UNCG with 20 points before fouling out in the final minute, while Nadine Soliman had 19 points but missed the potential tying foul shots with less than a second left in the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers led 56-49 entering the fourth quarter, but three straight baskets by the Spartans tied the game at 59-59 with 7:34 to play. UNCG went ahead 61-60 on two foul shots from Willey with 6:00 left, but baskets from Martoria Patton and Johnson restored the lead for the Pioneers at 64-61 with just over five minutes to go. Tusculum’s defense held UNCG without a point for four minutes as buckets from Patton and Johnson capped an 8-0 run and extended the Pioneer lead to 68-61 with 2:18 to play.

A layup by the Spartans’ Cece Crudup broke the UNCG drought and cut the deficit to 68-63 with 2:02 left, and a basket from Soliman pulled the Spartans to within 68-65 with 1:24 remaining. A turnover by the Pioneers and an offensive foul by the Spartans led to the Pioneers tacking on a point on a free throw by Mia Long for a 69-65 lead with 36.2 seconds left. A third-chance putback by Willey resulted in a three-point play that quickly pulled UNCG within 69-68 with 25 seconds remaining.

Two missed free throws from the Pioneers with 18.4 seconds to play gave the Spartans a chance to take the lead, but Tusculum’s Lovely Locklear came up with a block on a shot from Soliman, then made two foul shots with 4.9 seconds left to extend the Pioneer lead to 71-68. Needing a three-pointer to tie the game, Soliman was fouled in the act of shooting a three-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining. Soliman made the first of three attempts, but came up short on the second try. A lane violation on the third attempt turned the ball over to the Pioneers, who inbounded the ball and ran out the clock.

Courtesy: Tusculum Athletics