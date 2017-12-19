TBI: Sullivan County man accused of fabricating evidence against detective

Published:
Steven Bromley (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) –  Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted a Kingsport man on multiple counts of fabricating evidence.

Steven Bromley, 51, is accused of making false accusations against a Sullivan County detective. Bromley alleged had a relative to write a statement accusing the detective of sexual assault.

Special agents with the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation began their investigation in July and determined the accusations were false.

Bromley was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $17,000 bond.

