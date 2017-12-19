Smyth County deputy injured in crash on Interstate 81

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(Source: Smyth County Sheriff's Office)

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Smyth County deputy suffered injuries in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 81.

The crash happened around 5:19AM while the deputy was attempting to respond to a crash at the same location.

(Source: Smyth County Sheriff’s Office)

According to sheriff Chip Shuler, the deputy was coming to a stop at the crash when a car traveling behind him came over into the emergency lane and struck the rear of his police car.

The driver, Troy Erskme, age 27 of Bristol, VA, was charged with failure to move over.

The deputy was treated and released from the Smyth County Community Hospital.

Erskme was not injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s