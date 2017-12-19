More planetarium showings at Bays Mountain

KINGSPORT, TN – The Bays Mountain Planetarium will be celebrating the holidays by giving you the gift of more planetarium shows. From December 18th through December 29th, the planetarium will add an extra show-time at 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, for their alternate double-feature Two Small Pieces of Glass and Galileo’s Skies.

“During this time of year we have visitors who travel here to spend the holidays with their families,” said Adam Thanz, planetarium director at Bays Mountain Park. “We want to give them, as well as our residents, the opportunity to see our shows before they are changed in January.”

The main feature through December is Cosmic Origins Spectrograph, but starting in January and showing through April, the main feature will be Out There – The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds. Using the world’s most powerful telescopes, we are now exploring oth­er solar systems. Learn how we search for these incredibly difficult to find objects and discover that our eight planets are not alone. The show is followed by a live tour of the current night sky. Bays Mountain Planetarium’s main features are shown at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the weekends and at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The new alternative feature for January and February is Appalachian Skies: Winter. This in-house production will be a live presentation of the current night sky and will explore fascinating constellations and planets that are easily vis­ible. This show highlights the spectacular Carl Zeiss ZKP-4 star projector instrument. This alternative feature is shown at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $5 per person. Children ages 5 and younger receive free admission with a paying adult. For more information on Bays Mountain’s planetarium shows, please visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.