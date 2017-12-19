Kingsport man accused of fabricating evidence against Sullivan Co. detective indicted

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents has resulted in the indictment of a Kingsport man accused of fabricating evidence in a plot against a Sullivan County detective.

According to TBI news release, District Attorney General Barry Staubus requested that the TBI investigate allegations of misconduct involving a detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI said the allegations were made by Steven L. Bromley.

During the investigation, agents found that the allegations made by Bromley were false and it was revealed that Bromley used a female relative in the plot and had her write a statement accusing the detective of sexual assault.

A Sullivan County grand jury returned an indictment last week charging Bromley with two counts of fabricating evidence.

Bromley was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County Jail on Tuesday, where he was being held on $17,500 bond.

