Inmate found hanging in Carter Co. jail cell in critical condition

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford confirmed that an inmate was found hanging in his jail cell in the Carter County Jail Tuesday afternoon and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to Lunceford, corrections officers were conducting a security check around 3:45 p.m. when they found the inmate in his cell. The inmate reportedly had taken his sheet, wrapped it around the bunk and sat down.

The corrections officer then performed CPR on the inmate and called a jail nurse where first aid was administered.

The Carter County Rescue Squad then responded to the scene and the inmate was transferred to Sycamore Shoals emergency room, where he remains in critical condition at this time.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agents are conducting an investigation.

