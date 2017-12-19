Gatlinburg, Sevier County release review of Chimney Tops 2 fires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County released an independent review of the Chimney Tops 2 wildfires that impacted the area in Nov. 2016.

The city and county commissioned a global risk-management advisory firm, ABS Group, in order to understand the circumstances leading up to the fires.

“We commissioned this review to comprehensively assess the way our departments responded to this unprecedented disaster, and to identify actions we can take to improve wildfire preparedness for our community,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters. “I am extremely proud of the way our community responded to the wildfire considering its unique circumstances, but it’s important that we do everything possible to learn from it. We welcome this information and thank the ABS Group for the professional manner in which they conducted this review.”

Click to read report

