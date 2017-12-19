Fairmont Elementary students get a special welcome before Christmas break

By Published:

 

Getting kids ready for school and dropping them off can be a little hectic especially during the holidays but teachers at one Johnson City elementary school decided to make the last day before the break extra special.

Teachers and principals at Fairmont Elementary School decked the halls with Christmas costumes and greeted kids in the car line with carols Tuesday morning.

Fairmont teacher, Scott Rawles, said the kids and parents seemed to enjoy the change in morning routine. “One parent said this is what Christmas is all about. The cheer and love that we give to the children,” said Rawles.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s