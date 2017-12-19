Fairmont Elementary students get a special welcome before Christmas break

Getting kids ready for school and dropping them off can be a little hectic especially during the holidays but teachers at one Johnson City elementary school decided to make the last day before the break extra special.

Teachers and principals at Fairmont Elementary School decked the halls with Christmas costumes and greeted kids in the car line with carols Tuesday morning.

Fairmont teacher, Scott Rawles, said the kids and parents seemed to enjoy the change in morning routine. “One parent said this is what Christmas is all about. The cheer and love that we give to the children,” said Rawles.