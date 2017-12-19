D.A. wants to see truth in sentencing following Washington Co. triple homicide

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – District Attorney General Tony Clark said he wants to see a change in the justice system and have truth in sentencing in Tennessee.

“We’ve tried to get our legislatures to change for 10 years,” Clark said.

This, after a triple homicide in Washington County earlier this month.

On Monday, News Channel 11 told you a man has been arrested in connection to a triple murder in Gray.

Derrick Sells is charged with 3 counts of first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated child neglect in the deaths of Robert and Kyanna Vaughn and their unborn child.

But according to Clark, Sells should have never been able to commit that crime, because he should have been in jail for another incident that happened last year.

In January of 2016, Sells was charged with aggravated assault after he dragged a Kingsport police officer with his car, then ran from police.

He also faced other charges in Sullivan County.

Clark said if there was truth in sentencing, then Sells would still be behind bars for that crime and this latest tragedy probably would have never happened.

“I think our sentencing system stinks, is what I think. And there’s no truth in sentencing,” Clark said.

On Monday, after announcing the arrest of 33-year-old Derrick Sells for a triple homicide in Washington County, he expressed his frustration that Sells was not still serving time for a crime he committed in January of last year in Kingsport.

“Officer attempted to stop the vehicle and he drug the officer so far and then the officer let go and then he evaded the other officers that were in pursuit,” he said.

Sells pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, reckless aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and speeding for that crime.

According to documents from the Sullivan County Court Clerk, a judge sentenced sells to three years in prison.

But that document says “…however, to the satisfaction of the court that the defendant is not likely again to engage in criminal course of conduct…”

The sentence was suspended and Sells placed on three years probation.

“We tell our victims somebody’s going to get 15 – 20 years and they spend two years in jail. These officers go out and work and put their lives on the line for those type cases, just like this man, who drug an officer and could’ve killed him, he gets probation,” Clark said.

News Channel 11 requested Sells’ criminal record from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that shows prior to his arrest last year, he had been arrested more than a dozen other times dating back to 2004.

Clark said sells was wanted for violation of his probation in Sullivan County prior to the triple homicide on December 3.

“Not until his name came up in this investigation was there an attempt, I don’t think there was an attempt to even serve him. I don’t know if they knew where he was at, but these guys found him in two days.”

He said if Sells would have been arrested for violating his probation, the latest tragedy may not have even happened.

“This guy was running around, apparently not reported for a year and was out running around when this happened,” Clark said.

Sells is scheduled to be arraigned in the triple homicide case on January 3.

