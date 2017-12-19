Carter Co. sheriff to lead major cleanup of blighted Cedar Grove Cemetery

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Several days after News Channel 11 first brought to the public blight at a historic slave cemetery in Carter County the sheriff’s office is now getting involved, making a promise to see to the complete clean up of the property.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and state Senator Rusty Crowe met at Cedar Grove Cemetery Tuesday to discuss plans about a major clean up effort led by the sheriff’s office.

“I learned about it the night you did the story and immediately called Mr. Crawford that night and I’ve called Ms. Pearl Smith or she called me the next day, Senator Crowe has given me a couple of calls, we have communicated and I assure you it will be cleaned up,” Sheriff Lunceford said.

Family members of loved ones buried at the cedar grove say years ago the sheriff’s office was responsible for the upkeep of the cemetery. Carter county sheriff Dexter Lunceford is honoring that tradition, arranging a crew of carter county inmates to initiate the clean up.

“I’m really proud that our sheriff, Dexter Lunceford has offered to put a crew together and clean this up, looks like its going to take a lot of work, there are some big trees, some sapling. A lot of the graves have fallen in,” Senator Crowe said.

While some markers, like the one on Josephine Taylor’s grave is newer, there are older head stones throughout Cedar Grove cemetery. Sheriff Lunceford says, for that reason, his crew will handle clean up efforts with care.

“We are going to have to be very careful, mowing around them, putting them back into their orginal places and things like that, so its going to be a delicate operation but we will get it done and we will maintain it as long as I’m here,” Sheriff Lunceford said.

The Cedar Grove Foundation intially brought the cemetery out of despair. A state marker was put up about 10 years ago and the cemetery gifted back to the community.

“I think we owe some thanks to the cedar grove foundation for begining, looks like they have done a lot of work with the fencing, some of the fencing out there looks brand new,” Senator Rusty Crowe said.

Over the years Cedar Grove has fallen on hard times, now with help of local and state leaders the quest to restore this historic cemetery has begun. Sheriff Lunceford says cleanup will be dependent on winter weather.