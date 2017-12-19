Cam Phillips to miss Virginia Tech’s bowl game after surgery

By Published:

BLACKSBURG, VA- Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente confirmed Tuesday that senior WR Cam Phillips recently underwent successful sports hernia surgery performed by Dr. William Myers in Philadelphia.

“While we’re disappointed that Cam won’t be able to compete in the bowl game, hopefully he enjoys a speedy recovery as he prepares for the next step of his football journey,” Fuente said in a press release. “We appreciate Cam’s many contributions and accomplishments during his career at Virginia Tech and wish him the very best.”

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics

