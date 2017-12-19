Audi recalls 52,000 cars; fuel lines can leak

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 22: A sign marks the location of a Audi dealership on September 22, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has accused Volkswagen, the maker of Audi automobiles, of installing software on nearly 500,000 diesel cars in the U.S. to evade federal emission regulations. The cars in question are 2009-14 Jetta, Beetle, and Golf, the 2014-15 Passat and the 2009-15 Audi A3. As many as 11 million cars worldwide could be affected by the deception. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) – Audi is recalling more than 52,000 luxury cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix fuel lines that can leak and increase the risk of a fire.

The recall covers certain A6 and A7 cars from the 2012 through 2014 model years.

The Volkswagen luxury brand said in government documents that the fuel lines have a compression point to make them easier to install. But over time, that point can weaken and may leak fuel.

The documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the cars were made between Jan. 25, 2011 and Sept. 13, 2013. Audi says no fires or injuries have been reported.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 5. Dealers will replace the faulty fuel lines.

