Seattle-Portland Amtrak train derails, at least 6 dead

Related Coverage Watch Live: CBSN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 6 people were killed on Monday in what was described as a “catastrophic derailment,” of an Amtrak train from Seattle to Portland.

The Associated Press reported that a U.S official confirmed the number and said the death toll was expected to rise. There were 78 passengers and five crew members on board.

It’s unclear how many passengers were injured.

The official who was briefed on the investigation also says preliminary signs indicate the Amtrak train may have struck something on the track before going off the track.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The high-speed train was making its first run on newly constructed tracks when it derailed before 8 a.m. Monday.

The official said because the tracks were new it was unlikely to be a maintenance issue.

All southbound lanes of I-5 are blocked near Mounts Road in Pierce County and will remain closed for quite some time, officials said. That will delay traffic all along I-5 into Oregon.

“It looks like this is a catastrophic derailment,” said Ron Pate, the Cascades Rail Corridor Director for WSDOT. “Right now we’re on a fact-finding mission.”

Amtrak Cascades debuted a new route from Seattle-Portland that takes trains on an inland corridor parallel to Interstate 5 through Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and DuPont.

Train cars fell from the tracks and hit motorists below. Motorists were injured but not killed. An official on the scene said the fatalities are “all contained to the train.”

Amtrak said people with questions about their friends and family on Train 501 should call 800.523.9101.

The National Transportation Safety Board said they are “launching a go-team to investigate the Amtrak passenger train derailment in the State of Washington. Team will depart DC today. Additional information to follow when available.”

Amtrak train derails near Tacoma View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Amtrak train derails near Tacoma, December 18 2017. (WSP) An aerial view of the Amtrak derailment near Seattle that killed a number of people and closed I-5, December 18, 2017 (KOIN via KIRO) Amtrak train derails near Tacoma, December 18 2017. (WSP) An aerial view of the Amtrak derailment near Seattle that killed a number of people and closed I-5, December 18, 2017 (KOIN via KIRO) Amtrak train derails near Tacoma, December 18 2017. (Pierce Co Sheriff) Amtrak train derails near Tacoma, December 18 2017. (WSP) Amtrak train derails near Tacoma, December 18 2017. (Pierce Co Sheriff) Amtrak train derails near Tacoma, December 18 2017. (Pierce Co Sheriff) Amtrak train derails near Tacoma, December 18 2017. (Pierce Co Sheriff) Amtrak train derails near Tacoma, December 18 2017. (Pierce Co Sheriff) A graphic showing where the Amtrak train derailed near Seattle, December 18, 2017 (KIRO via CBSN) National Transportation Safety Board Member Bella Dinh-Zarr speaks at a news conference at the National Transportation Safety Board headquarters in Washington, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, on an Amtrak train derailment in DuPont, Wash. An Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle, spilling train cars onto a busy interstate in an accident that resulted in "multiple fatalities" and numerous injuries, authorities said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) An official briefed on the investigation told the AP preliminary signs indicate the train may have struck something. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, December 18, 2017 (AP) Police officials walk over tracks near a curve at the back of where an Amtrak train derailed above Interstate 5, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) A semi-truck with visible damage to its hood sits parked on the shoulder just ahead of a car covered in mud and debris and with a smashed windshield just beyond where an Amtrak train lay spilled onto Interstate 5 below as some train cars remain on the tracks above Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. The Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off the overpass Monday near Tacoma and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below, killing some people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Traffic moves along northbound Interstate 5, left, as southbound lanes are filled with emergency vehicles near the scene of an Amtrak train crash Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. The Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off the overpass Monday near Tacoma and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below, killing some people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

We are aware of an incident involving Amtrak train 501. We will update with additional details as they become available. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) December 18, 2017

Transitdocs.com, a website that maps Amtrak train locations and speeds using data from the railroad’s train tracker app, says Train 501 was going 81.1 mph moments before the derailment Monday.

The state Department of Transportation posted information about the $180.7 million project online that says the maximum speed along that stretch of track is 79 mph.

The new route was designed to speed up service by removing passenger trains from a route along Puget Sound that’s bogged down by curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.

The mayor of Lakewood, Washington, a city along the route, predicted a deadly crash. But Don Anderson thought it’d involve a fast-moving train hitting a car or pedestrian at a crossing.

“Amtrak only owns relatively small portion of the 62,000 miles of track in the United States. So they'll be looking and they'll be working with the railroad that actually owns that track and they will become a party to this investigation,” Former NTSB Chairman Mark Rosenker says pic.twitter.com/eTCnmzL7cH — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2017

All SB lanes of I-5 blocked near Mounts Road in Pierce County due to derailed train car. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/SBH7dCc6yg — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) December 18, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.