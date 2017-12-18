Tri-Cities business owner sentenced on tax evasion charges

Department of Revenue special agents arrested Nellis Randolph Medley, 52, at his business and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday.

(WJHL) – A judge has sentenced a Tri-Cities business owner on tax evasion charges.

Nellis Randolph Medley pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion and two counts of falsification of tax returns.

Judge Lisa Rice placed Medley on four years supervised probation and ordered him to pay $40,000 in restitution to the State of Tennessee.

Medley owns Johnson City Family Skate Center in Johnson City and Hot Wheels Family Skate Center in Greeneville.

Prosecutors said he withheld paying sales tax on either business.

