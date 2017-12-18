TONIGHT: Dolly Parton to honor Glen Campbell on ABC special

(WATE) – Dolly Parton will join other celebrities in honoring icons who passed away during 2017.

“The Year in Memoriam 2017” will be shown on ABC Tri-Cities on Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. ABC News’ Robin Roberts will host the special.

Parton, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker will honor Glen Campbell who died in August.

Parton said on Facebook, “I’m honored to be involved in this TV special.”

Others to be remembered include Don Rickles, Tom Petty, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lewis.

The special was conceived by ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

“The In Memoriam segments are always the most moving parts of a major awards show. Robin and I thought it would be fitting to pay longer-form and more personal tribute to these American icons with great stories from their friends, colleagues and peers,” said Kimmell.

Also, ABC will look back on a year of news and pop culture on Dec. 19 with “The Year: 2017.” The special will air at 9 p.m.

“What I appreciate about the special is that you get an entire year of news and pop culture in just two hours. The show is appropriately serious when it needs to be, and it’s also filled with many fun, lighter moments,” said Robin Roberts.