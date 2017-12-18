Tennessee man charged in pursuit that led to police shooting

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a Tennessee man has been charged with aggravated assault after being treated for injuries in a shooting involving police officers.

The Tennessean reports the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged 29-year-old John Francis Kimball of Castalia Springs on Friday with four counts of aggravated assault and one count each of evading arrest and reckless driving.

According to the TBI, Kimball led Wilson County sheriff’s deputies on a brief pursuit on Oct. 24. He then got out of his vehicle and allegedly pointed a firearm toward four deputies. After he refused commands to drop the weapon, deputies shot him.

Kimball is being held in the Sumner County Jail on $250,000 bond.

