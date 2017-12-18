Sullivan Co. firefighters honored with proclamation Monday, just over a year after Gatlinburg fires

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- At Sullivan County’s monthly commission meeting Monday, firefighters in the county were recognized with a proclamation.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said he wanted to recognize the service of those volunteer firefighters who helped their neighboring community in a time of need.

We were told all of the Sullivan County volunteer fire departments were represented at Monday’s commission meeting.

The wildfires last year tore through the Sevier County and Gatlinburg, claiming the lives of 14 people.

