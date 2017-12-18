Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, December 18th – Sunday, December 24th 2017

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the fifth edition of StormTeam11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, December 18th 2017

This week on Monday, December 18th 2017 we will be experiencing a New Moon. As a result, you won’t be able to see the moon in the sky since the moon will be in the same general direction as the Sun.

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

Thursday, December 21st 2017

Want an event a little more interesting? Thursday, December 21st 2017 marks the winter solstice! While the start of meteorological winter is on December 1st, the winter solstice marks the start of astronomical winter. December 21st is the shortest day of the year! After December 21st, the days get longer and the nights get shorter.

Photo Courtesy of NASA

https://climate.nasa.gov/system/news_items/main_images/2526_seasons_msg_20101221_768px.jpg

So what exactly is the winter solstice? If you were to project the Earth’s equator into space, it would create a line called the celestial equator. Due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis during the summer months, the Sun is above the celestial equator and in the winter it is below it. The winter solstice is the lowest that the sun can be below the celestial equator for the northern hemisphere.

While it is the start of astronomical winter for the northern hemisphere, our winter solstice is the summer solstice for the southern hemisphere!

Image Courtesy of: https://blogs.nasa.gov/pluto/wp-content/uploads/sites/253/2015/10/nh-earth-diagram.png

Credits originally from MIT/Alissa Earle

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information. Additionally, the following sites have been used:

https://climate.nasa.gov/system/news_items/main_images/2526_seasons_msg_20101221_768px.jpg

http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

http://earthsky.org/?p=2951

https://blogs.nasa.gov/pluto/wp-content/uploads/sites/253/2015/10/nh-earth-diagram.png