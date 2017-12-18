Sheriff: Two charged in Washington County, VA murder case

UPDATE: The Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that two men have been arrested in the murder of man last month.

According to a WCSO news release, investigators were able to develop two suspects — Timothy D. Carrick and Gary Lynn Murray — through several interviews during the investigation.

Carrick was arrested on Friday night and Murray was arrested on Sunday night by Bristol, TN Police Department.

Murray, 19, of Bristol, TN, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was being held in the Sullivan County Jail while he awaits extradition to Virginia.

Carrick, 38, of Bristol, TN, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was being held in the Sullivan County Jail while he await extradition to Virginia.

The body of 39-year-old Steven Hafen was found in the living room of his apartment on Reedy Creek Road on Nov. 30.

Family members had gone to check on Hafen after no one heard from him for a few days.

