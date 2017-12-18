SCSO: Man faces attempted second-degree murder charges, assault

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division said they arrested a man on attempted murder charges after he reportedly held a woman at gunpoint.

According to a SCSO news release, Sullivan County dispatchers received a call around 10 p.m. on Dec. 16 from a woman who said a man had a gun to her head.

Dispatchers heard shots fired over the phone.

The woman on the phone then reportedly told dispatchers that the man had left the home in a white Ford Expedition.

Officers responded to the home on Willow Creek Private Drive, where they made contact with the woman who said she and Robert Mendenhall, 42, were watching TV when he started to yell and then hit her.

The woman said Mendenhall then got a gun and put it to her head.

According to the release, the woman told officers that Mendenhall fired several shots in her direction and then fired several shots at the neighbor who was driving by the home.

SCSO officials said over 20 weapons were recovered from the home.

Mendenhall was later arrested by the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office’s Correctional Facility.

He was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.

Mendenhall was being held on $100,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. in Bristol.

