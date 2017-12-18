Sanders believes Bucs can compete for SoCon title in the near future

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – ETSU introduced Randy Sanders as the 18th Buccaneers’ head football coach on Sunday. Sanders won’t have much time to enjoy the moment, however, as he still has to coach in a bowl game and get ready for an early signing period beginning Wednesday.

When Sanders wraps up his bowl game duties with Florida State he will make the transition from FBS to FCS.

It is a different level of play for Sanders, who has spent his coaching career at Tennessee, Kentucky and FSU.

The SoCon is viewed as one of the top conferences in the FCS, sending four teams to the playoffs this past season. Former Bucs’ head coach Carl Torbush often called the SoCon the SEC of the FCS.

“The Southern Conference has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Sanders. “Just look back at the history of the league. A lot of good teams, a lot of really good coaches. It’s a very competitive league.”

ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter wanted to bring in someone he believed could bring the team championships. Sanders feels the team still has a bit of work to do after going 2-6 in conference play this past season but believes the Bucs will get to that level soon.

“We’re playing against and competing for championships against teams that have been doing it successfully for a number of years,” Sanders said. “We’re getting ready to start year number four next year. We’re still in the building process, but I think we have the pieces in place. We have the resources, we just have to keep building on the foundation coach Torbush and his staff laid and I see no reason we can’t compete for championships in this league in the near future.”