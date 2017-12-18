One person taken to hospital after 18-wheeler, pickup truck collide in SWVA

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Early Monday morning first responders were on the scene of a cras h in Russell County where a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler collided, hitting head-on.

Emergency Management Coordinator for Russell County, Jess Powers, said that crash happened on the 1600 block of Gravel Lick Road in Castlewood around 8a.m. Monday.

Powers said the crash caused both vehicles to veer off the road, over a bank, and into a creek.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries, but as of Monday evening there was still no word on just how severe those injuries were.

Along with working to clear the road, Powers said a hazmat team was also on scene to clean up an estimated 75 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled into the creek.

Fire, police, and hazmat officials were able to re-open the road and clear the scene around 3:40 Monday afternoon.

