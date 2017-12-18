Man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Washington Co., VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase over the weekend.

Washington County, VA Sheriff Fred Newman says an officer spotted a car going over 100 miles an hour on Lee Highway on Saturday morning. That’s when the deputy chased the car.

The driver ended up crashing near Jeb Stuart Highway and Watauga Road. That driver has been identified as 19-year-old Dakota Smith.

Smith is facing several charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving. We’re told he was also wanted on warrants for grand larceny and statutory burglary.