Man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Washington Co., VA

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) –  A man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase over the weekend.

Washington County, VA Sheriff Fred Newman says an officer spotted a car going over 100 miles an hour on Lee Highway on Saturday morning. That’s when the deputy chased the car.

The driver ended up crashing near Jeb Stuart Highway and Watauga Road. That driver has been identified as 19-year-old Dakota Smith.

Smith is facing several charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving. We’re told he was also wanted on warrants for grand larceny and statutory burglary.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s