Last minute shopper? No problem for this year-round Christmas store

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- With Christmas only one week away, you might be hurrying to get your house ready for company or running around trying to find some last minute gifts.

Holidays in Downtown Johnson City aims to help you with all things Christmas. It’s a unique store that is dedicated to Christmas-time all year long.

They have trees, ornaments, decorations, gifts, and a floral shop. The staff will also help you decorate your home.

Upstairs there is a chocolatier where they sell 38 chocolates made right there in the store. There is also a kids room where kids (and adults) can get help wrapping presents.

The store is located across from the Hands On! Museum at 308 East Main Street.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.