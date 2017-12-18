KCSO: Deputy shot by suspect while responding to call of attempted suicide

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot while responding to an attempted suicide call in Strawberry Plains at 115 Noe Hill Lane.

KSCO confirmed on their website that the deputy was shot in the arm and transported to UT Medical Center. The officer is reportedly in stable condition.

The suspect was shot in the shoulder and was also transported to UT Medical Center and their condition is unknown at this time.

Mayor Burchett tweeted that a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot tonight in East Knox County.

Say a prayer for the @knoxsheriff deputy shot tonight in East Knox County. Our men and women in blue put their lives at risk to protect and serve, and they deserve our thanks and prayers. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 19, 2017

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WATE. All rights reserved.