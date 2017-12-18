Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. end 5-year relationship

By Published:
TALLADEGA, AL - MAY 07: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #17 Fifth Third Bank Ford, poses with his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have ended their nearly five-year relationship.

A spokeswoman for Patrick confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that the race car drivers “are no longer in a relationship.”

TALLADEGA, AL – MAY 07: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #17 Fifth Third Bank Ford, kisses his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Patrick didn’t attend the season-ending awards ceremony last month in Las Vegas with Stenhouse, who was honored for making NASCAR’s playoffs in 2017. That led to speculation about the status of the most prolific couple in motorsports.

Patrick and Stenhouse announced they were dating in early 2013. She is retiring as a full-time driver and hopes to end her career next year by racing in both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. It’s an outgoing celebration she has dubbed the “Danica Double.”

___

More AP auto racing: http://www.racing.ap.org

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s