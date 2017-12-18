One dead after fire destroys home on Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN (WJHL) – A person is dead after a fire destroyed a home on Roan Mountain in Carter County.

Volunteer firefighters from Hampton and Roan Mountain Fire Department responded to the blaze around 7:00 a.m. on Cove Creek Road.

It took firefighters a couple of hours to put out the blaze.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the fire marshals are investigating the fire.

We’re told no one else was inside the home at the time and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

