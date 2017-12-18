ATL power outage leads to delayed and cancelled flights for Tri-Cities passengers

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL)- A power outage at the world’s busiest airport caused a ripple effect of flight delays and cancellations across the country.

Thousands of incoming flights and departures are scheduled daily at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta, and some of those come from right here in our region.

Monday morning we found the power outage in Atlanta did impact passengers in the Tri-Cities region.

Marketing Director for the airport, Kristi Haulsee, said they estimate between 5 and 10 flights were affected.

“The outage in Atlanta did impact the Tri-Cities Airport with delays and cancellations both on Sunday and this morning. With this being one of the busiest times of the year, certainly an issue like this would impact our passengers, perhaps trying to get home for the holidays,” Haulsee said.

When we were at the airport Monday afternoon we found people like Jasmine Renner, along with her son, preparing to go through the security line.

Renner said they’ve had their bags packed and ready to go for days now, telling us she just found out last night their flight to Atlanta was cancelled.

“We were headed to Kenya, Nairobi, through Atlanta, we arrived at the airport and we were told the flight was cancelled,” Renner said.

Renner is one of many people who experienced either a delayed or cancelled flight.

News Channel 11’s own Caroline Corrigan got an e-mail Sunday, that her Monday morning flight to Atlanta, was cancelled.

Renner said she spent hours working to re-schedule her flight for Monday, but was relieved to know that they would finally be able to start their journey.

“It was very tedious, I went home and it took me about 5 hours to get to Delta online and over the phone. It was very much a damper, but I encouraged him that we might have a flight today, and if we don’t we will see how we can get there, somehow,” Renner said.

As for what caused the chaos in Atlanta Sunday, officials with Georgia Power said they believe a switch gear failed, causing a fire to spread to cables.

Officials said the fire happened in a service tunnel deep under the airport.

