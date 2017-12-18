American Picker to raffle item found in first season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – American Picker is raffling an item found during its first season: a Piggly Wiggly costume head.

Raffle tickets are available online until Dec. 31 for $20 each or three for $50.

Proceeds will go to help a charitable organization dedicated to helping people with pancreatic cancer. The Autumn Leaves Project was started by singer Butch Walker, whose father died from pancreatic cancer in 2013.

A statement from the organization says American Pickers decided to give back by raising money for the charity.

The costume pig head has been hanging from the ceiling of the Antique Archaeology Nashville shop since 2010 after being discovered by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz on the TV show. Piggly Wiggly is a southern grocery store chain.

