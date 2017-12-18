Academy Sports donates bikes, helmets to 30 Boones Creek Elem. students

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Some local children received an early Christmas present on Monday as a gift for their hard work.

Academy Sports and Outdoors donated bicycles and helmets to 30 students at Boones Creek Elementary School Monday afternoon.

The students were rewarded for raising the most money during a walk-a-thon earlier this year.

That event raised money to update the school’s computer lab and software.

Academy Sports will donate over 5,000 bikes and helmets across the 16 states they are located in, a donation that totals over $250,000.

