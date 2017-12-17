ETSU introduces Randy Sanders as new head football coach

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University introduced Randy Sanders as the new head football coach for the Bucs at a news conference Sunday evening.

Sanders, a Morristown native, was most recently the co-offensive coordinator/quarterback coach at Florida State.

Sanders was also a player and coach with the Tennessee Vols and was an assistant coach at Kentucky before heading to FSU.

Sanders has coached quarterbacks such as Tee Martin, Eric Ainge, and Jameis Winston.

He has won two national championships as an assistant coach.

