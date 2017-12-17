Toppers go 4-1 at Tony Farrace Duals

JOHNSON CITY, TN-The Science Hill High School Wrestling team took part in the Tony Farrace Alumni Duals yesterday in the Palace on the campus of Science Hill High School. The eight team field included the following teams from Tennessee, Alabama, and West Virginia. The tournament was created a few years ago to celebrate long time Science Hill High School wrestling coach Tony Farrace and other Science Hill wrestling alumni.
1. Science Hill
2. Parkersburg South (WV)
3. Grissom (AL)
4. Brentwood Academy
5. Morristown West
6. Riverside (WV)
7. Maryville
8. Independence
The toppers posted a 4-1 record on the day with victories over the following.
Science Hill 50
Grissom (AL) 24
Science Hill 63
Independence 12
Science Hill 73
Maryville 6
Science Hill 59
Riverside (WV) 15
The Hilltoppers earned its way into the tournament finals against the 47th ranked team in the country Parkersburg South High School (WV). Parkersburg South showed why it is ranked in the country by defeating the Hilltoppers 52-16 earning them the team title while posting a 5-0 record for the weekend.
The Hilltoppers (15-2) will regroup and prepare for another tournament, the Smoky Mountain Duals in Pigeon Forge, TN on December 21-22. The Smoky Mountain Duals will host 28 teams from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama including state powerhouse Jefferson High School from Georgia and the top ranked Cleveland High School from Tennessee.
Science Hill will round out 2017 with a trip to Nashville on December 30th to participate in the Battle for Independence Tournament which the Hilltoppers won last year on its way to a 3rd place state duals finish in the 2016-17 season.
Chase Diehl (160lbs) earned his 100th career victory this weekend and Tyler Seeley (120lbs) posted a 5-0 record during the Tony Farrace Alumni Duals.
Courtesy: Science Hill Wrestling