Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts 16th annual Toys from Cops event

SULLIVAN COUNTY, T.N. (WJHL)- The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office held it’s 16th annual Toys from Cops event this weekend.

The event is a way to make sure children in need wake up to a present under the tree Christmas morning.

Caitlin Russell, a sixth grader in Sullivan County, said this year for Christmas all she wanted was a new bike.

Her dad, Matt Russell, took her to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Toys from Cops event on Sunday at the Old Food Country building in Blountville.

“She was all excited about coming today,” Matt said. “She didn’t know I was off work to bring her.”

Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson said this is an event he looks forward to every year.

“These are some of the most needy kids in the county and to be able to take care of them,” Anderson said. “We’ve talked to the parents when they come in and they told us if we didn’t have this the kids wouldn’t have a Christmas.”

The event was stoked with thousands of toys for about a thousand kids over the course of the weekend. When children arrived they were greeted by an officer to help them pick out their very own toy.

Sheriff Anderson said he makes sure no one leaves empty handed.

With the help of an officer, Caitlin found the bike she wanted for Christmas. It’s a gift her father said wouldn’t have been possible with out Toys from Cops.

“I live paycheck to paycheck, very very little extra money,” Matt said. “Christmas is so hard and it’s nice to be able to have something like this for the kids, to offer them a Christmas gift.”

Caitlin said it’s a Christmas present that will allow her to start riding again.

“I’m excited to ride it because I’ve out grown my bike and I haven’t rode one in about a month,” Caitlin said.

Sheriff Anderson said this event is so special to him, because he wants to make sure no child feels forgotten on Christmas.

“There are a lot of kids out there really in need and people don’t realize it, in our job we see it everyday, but they don’t,” Anderson said.

He said the toy drive was only made possibly by donations, over $20,000 this year to buy these kids toys.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.