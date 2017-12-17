Electricity fully restored at Atlanta airport; Fog could cause additional delays

ATLANTA (AP) – The Latest on a power outage at the Atlanta airport (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Thick fog blanketed Atlanta on Monday morning and authorities said that could lead to additional flight delays a day after a power outage crippled the world’s busiest airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that Atlanta was among the airports where weather conditions might lead to air traffic delays Monday.

Georgia Power said a fire in an underground electrical facility caused a sudden power outage around 1 p.m. Sunday. That brought the airport to a standstill and grounded more than a thousand flights, leaving thousands of people stranded.

7:25 a.m.

A former U.S. transportation secretary was among the travelers stuck on a plane as a power outage paralyzed Atlanta’s airport, the world’s busiest.

Anthony Foxx, who served under former President Barack Obama, tweeted Sunday that he was stuck on a plane for hours.

“Total and abject failure here at ATL Airport today,” he tweeted, adding that there is “no excuse for lack of workable redundant power source. NONE!”

In another tweet, Foxx said the problem was “compounded by confusion and poor communication.”

Once he was off the plane, Foxx tweeted that he hoped to rent a car to drive to Charlotte, North Carolina, to catch a flight Monday morning.

6:50 a.m.

Passengers were being urged Monday morning to check with airlines for flight information as operations resumed in Atlanta following a power outage at the world’s busiest airport.

A tweet early Monday from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said airport concessionaires and the security lines are open.

Power was restored around midnight.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is the hardest hit airline. In a tweet, the airline urged travelers to use its mobile app or website for booking assistance and updated flight status. Delta was also allowing people traveling to, from or through Atlanta through Tuesday to make a one-time change for no fee.

4:10 a.m.

While power has been restored to the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta, the travel woes will linger for days.

Thousands of people are stranded Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where more than 1,000 flights were grounded just days before the start of the Christmas travel rush.

A sudden power outage caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility brought the airport to a standstill Sunday about 1 p.m.

Delta, with its biggest hub operation in Atlanta, will be hardest hit.

Robert Mann, an aviation consultant and former American Airlines executive, said it likely will be Tuesday before Delta’s operations return to normal, and for passengers “it could be most of the week” because there aren’t many open seats on other flights in the last week before Christmas.

12:30 a.m.

Officials say power has been fully restored at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport announced on its Twitter page minutes after its midnight deadline, “Power has been restored on all concourses. 5,000+ meals are being delivered to passengers. Trains will be operational soon.”

Georgia Power had said in a statement that a fire caused extensive damage in an underground electrical facility, impacting substations serving the airport. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

ATLANTA (AP) – Officials say power has been restored to several areas at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Georgia Power announced on its Twitter page late Sunday night that electricity was back on in the airport’s atrium and several concourses. The utility said it expected power to be fully restored by midnight.

ATLANTA (AP) – 10:50 p.m.

The City of Atlanta is providing a place to stay for passengers stranded by the power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The city tweeted on Sunday night that it has mobilized the Georgia International Convention Center and will provide shuttle services for anyone in need of a place to stay. It also said that Chick-fil-A will be providing food for passengers.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Latest on the power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Georgia Power says that it expects power to be restored at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by midnight.

In a news release Sunday evening, the utility said the “the issue may have involved a fire which caused extensive damage in a Georgia Power underground electrical facility.” The cause of the fire was not known, the statement says, but it impacted underground facilities and substations serving the airport.

Georgia Power spokeswoman Holly Crawford had said earlier that only the airport had been affected by the outage.

All incoming and outgoing flights at the airport have been halted since early Sunday afternoon.

ATLANTA (WATE)- Parts of Hartsfield-Jackon International Airport in Atlanta are without power.

The FAA confirmed to ABC News it grounded any flights headed to the airport “due to the power outage” but also said that the airport’s tower has power and is capable of operating “normally.”

The Atlanta Airport tweeted that the Federal Aviation Administration has set a ground stop for all flights arriving to ATL.

ABC News reports that the cause and how widespread the outages are is unknown at this time.

ATL is one of the busiest airports in the world with approximately 2,500 flights departing and arriving daily.

As of 3:45p.m. one departure to Atlanta and a few arrivals were listed as ‘delayed’ according to the Tri-Cities Airport website.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.