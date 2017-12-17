Missing man found safe in Greene County

UPDATE: According to officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 57-year-old Johnny Mac Sorrells was found safe around 7:50 Monday morning in the county.

Sheriff Pat Hankins told News Channel 11 he was found about 2 miles from his home on Sterling Drive.

Sheriff Hankins said people in the area saw his picture on our newscast this morning and called in to report it to authorities.

————————————————————————————————————————————————-

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Johnny Mac Sorrells, 57, was last seen at his home on Weens Chapel Road in the Bulls Gap area on Sunday afternoon around 4:30.

According to Sheriff Pat Hankins, Mac Sorrells suffers from seizures.

Johnny Mac Sorrells was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (423) 798-1800 or 911.

