Funeral procession begins for California firefighter

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) – A five-county funeral procession has begun for a firefighter killed while battling the colossal wildfire that’s still threatening homes in Southern California.

An autopsy found Cory Iverson died from burns and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters and police stood at attention as Iverson’s body left the medical examiner’s office in Ventura County shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. The procession will wind through Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties. Iverson’s body is bound for a funeral home in San Diego, where the 32-year-old was stationed.

The state fire engineer was killed Thursday at the so-called Thomas fire. The blaze is also blamed for the death of a 70-year-old woman who died in a car crash on an evacuation route.

The fire has burned more than 700 homes and currently threatens communities in Santa Barbara County.

