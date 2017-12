EMORY, VA- The West topped the East 34-23 in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star game at Emory & Henry Saturday afternoon.

The West jumped out to a 14-0 lead behind a touchdown run by Sullivan North’s Gunnar Yates and a touchdown reception from Science Hill’s T.J. Patton.

The East cut the deficit to three points at halftime after a field goal by John Battle’s Paul Musick and a touchdown run from Tennessee High’s Courtland Carter.