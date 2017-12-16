UPS employee delivers package containing iPhone X, goes back to steal it

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A UPS employee delivered an iPhone, then went back to the home to steal the package on Thursday.

“I never would have thought it would happen in my neighborhood or to me on my front porch,” said the victim, who didn’t want to be identified.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jason Mohn, 47, of St. Petersburg, delivered the victim’s Apple iPhone X package to her front porch.

Mohn then allegedly returned two hours later and took the package, hiding it under his shirt and running away.

“I got a motion detection on the front porch notification on my phone and it was around 8 o’clock on my phone and I’m like, ‘no one is supposed to be there.’ I asked my sister to look up the video for who delivered the package and she almost dropped my phone when she saw it was the same guy, in the same clothes, except the UPS vest,” said the victim.

Both the delivery and the theft were caught on two home security cameras that were on the victim’s front porch.

“Apparently the guy that stole the phone wrote in his notes that he hand delivered it and handed it to me but that never happened. I really feel bad for the guy. He just messed up his life over a stupid iPhone,” said the victim.

The iPhone was found the next day by a UPS investigator inside Mohn’s work area, next to his belongings.

He faces a charge of grand theft, a felony.

Deputies returned the iPhone to the victim.