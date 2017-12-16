St. Jude patients gather for Christmas party in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, T.N. (WJHL)- With the holidays right around the corner, many families here in our region might have to spend them in the hospital.

Patients from St. Jude and their families gathered for a Christmas Party on Saturday in Johnson City.

It’s an event for kids battling cancer and their families to enjoy time together, away from the hospital.

The Johnson City Country Club help sponsor the event, which had lunch, presents and of course Santa Claus.

The party was put on by organization called Hoofprints for Hope, which started by a family who knows what it’s like to be sick during the holidays.

Amber Vess, founder of Hoofprints for Hope, said her daughter is currently battling a brain tumor, but it didn’t stop them from making sure these families had something to look forward to for the holiday season.

“It’s a day away from hospitals and needle sticks and just the normal every day cancer patient life,” Vess said.

This was the third year Hoofprints for Hope held the event, a tradition they hope continues to grow.

