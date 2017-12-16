More than a thousand students graduate from ETSU this fall

Published:

JOHNSON CITY, T.N. (WJHL)- Students at East Tennessee State University got to open an early Christmas present Saturday, their college degrees.

At ETSU, more than a thousand students graduated on Saturday for the fall commencement. There were two ceremonies Saturday, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m.

The commencement speakers included Dr. Robert Beeler, an associate professor of mathematics and statistics, as well as U.S. Congressman, Dr. Phil Roe.

This year, for the first time, the university added additional security protocols to ensure safety remains the top priority.

Medical detectors were used and bag searches were done.

