Kingsport police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting incident

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Kingsport police have arrested a man they say was armed and dangerous under arrest Friday evening.

Jonathan Ryans was wanted by the Kingsport Police Department for felony endangerment and in Bristol, Tennessee for aggravated assault.

News Channel 11 previously reported the Kingsport Police Department was asking for the public’s help in finding Ryans, after he was reported as a suspect in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingsport.

According to KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton, multiple people say that Ryans fired multiple shots around 11 p.m. on November 20 in the Cloud Apartment area in Kingsport.

Ryans is now being held in the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville on a bond of $150,000.

