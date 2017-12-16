Hundreds gather for Wreaths Across America in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Hundreds gathered in Johnson City on Saturday to lay wreaths at the grave sites at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

It’s part of a nation wide event called Wreaths Across America. A tradition that began in Maine with wreath maker, Morrill Worchester, who donated 5,000 wreaths to the Arlington Cemetery.

Now a total of 1.2 million wreaths will be placed on markers across the country in more than 1,200 locations.

One of those locations was right here in our region at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. A day to remember, honor and teach the value of freedom, by laying wreaths on the grave sites of those who have served.

Over 5,000 wreaths were placed by hundreds from our community.

Boy Scout Jaron Vermett from Troop 240 said he wanted to show his respect for those who have served.

“We should remember what they did because our freedom is because of what they’ve done,” Vermett said.

There was also another Wreaths Across America event in Greeneville, Tenn. on Saturday at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, where nearly 2,000 wreaths were placed on graves.

